Israel signs deal for gas exploration in Lebanese waters

The Israeli government has signed a deal with France's TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni to search for natural gas in the formerly disputed Lebanese territorial waters in the Mediterranean, the French company announced on Tuesday.

The dispute over maritime demarcation in the gas-rich waters was ended on 27 October, when Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a deal brokered by the US.

TotalEnergies and Eni are to start preparing to explore natural gas in the waters which is divided into blocks. Exploration by the two companies is expected to extend from Block 9 into Israeli waters, the French said on Tuesday

TotalEnergies holds 60 per cent of Block 9, which is owned by Lebanon, and Eni holds 40 per cent.

Last month, Israel started production of gas at the Karish field on the Israeli side of the agreed maritime border, explained developer Energean.

