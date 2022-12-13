PA: Israel executed more than 52 children in 2022

Israeli occupation forces have "executed" more than 52 children since the start of the year, Wafa news agency reported the Palestinian Authority (PA) saying.

This came in a report submitted by the PA Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Riyad Al-Malki, to the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba.

Al-Maliki told Gamba that some of the Palestinian children were shot dead by occupation forces, others as were killed as a result of attacks carried out by settlers, or as a result of denying them access to medical treatment.

He highlighted how Palestinian education institutes were being targeted, including in Masafer Yatta and various Bedouin communities.

The minister also explained the Israeli violations against Al Lubban Al Sawiya schools, near Nablus, whether by preventing students from reaching schools or storming schools and arresting students.

Al-Maliki warned that the next Israeli government, which includes among its members extremists and terrorists such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, will be more hateful and vindictive of the Palestinians and ready to shed their blood.

He called on the UN envoy to tell Israel to stop its "grave crimes" against Palestinian children, urging the international community, especially the Security Council, to fulfill its obligations and take the necessary measures to protect Palestinians and their property and hold Israeli war criminals accountable and bring them to justice.

