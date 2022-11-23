EU delegation - 'appalled' by Israel's demolition of primary school in Occupied Palestine

The European Union Delegation to the Palestinians said Wednesday it was "appalled" after Israeli forces destroyed a primary school in the Masafer Yatta in the Occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Appalled by news that ISF demolished the donor funded Sfai School in Masafer Yatta in Occupied Palestinian Territory, one day after a diplomatic visit by several EU member States," it said.

Emphasising that "Palestinian children's right to education should be respected", the statement said: "Greatly alarmed by Israeli measures targeting humanitarian structures. Continued coercive measures threaten the existence of the Palestinian communities Masafer Yatta."

WATCH: Palestinian kids watch Israeli Army demolish school

The Palestinian Ministry of Education condemned the demolition as a "heinous crime."

Masafer Yatta, is a region south of Hebron, where eight villages, home to more than 1,200 Palestinians, including 500 children, are facing the threat of displacement by the Israeli army. The army has declared the area, which has a desert climate, as a military zone under the name "Fire Field No. 918".

In this context, Israel has demolished dozens of houses, buildings and agricultural facilities where Palestinians live, and prevents the most basic services such as electricity and water from being delivered to the region where opportunities are extremely limited.