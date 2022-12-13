What is the significance of Haftar's tour and speeches?

Khalifa Haftar has been on a tour over a large part of Libya and met with his supporters and others who, although not in full agreement with him, felt the need to be in the crowd. Video clips on social media showed that politics and interests were both part of the preparation for Haftar's meetings.

The former general delivered speeches that were more inclined towards politics than to war, contrary to his customary style. Indeed, he praised the role of his opponents in the west of Libya in confronting terrorism, even though he once considered them to be supporters of terrorism. This is a development that has more to it than meets the eye as part of the plan for Haftar to re-introduce himself to the Libyan public.

The tour served to restore Haftar's relationship with his broad support base that seemed to have crumbled due to his military activities and the actions of his sons, who have been criticised severely. Moreover, the areas controlled by Haftar have suffered from poor security and economic conditions.

Haftar's speeches were at times confusing, stemming from his attempt to pave the way for him to regain momentum in the national arena and get back the kind of popular support that he enjoyed in the years prior to his attack on Tripoli in 2019. Political, security and military issues were mixed in a way that was difficult for people to accept.

The image of Haftar held by his supporters is that of a military commander who confronts security threats, preserves people's lives and livelihoods, and builds up the military institution, which is the epitome of stability and a source of safety. Haftar succeeded in planting this image in the minds of many Libyans during the confrontations in Benghazi, Derna and the south between 2015 and 2018.

This image faded slowly when it became clear that Haftar's army was not the army that the Libyans seek, and its members were involved in cold-blooded killings. Senior officers competed over material interests and the accumulation of wealth, while armed groups and individuals affiliated with his army behaved just like the illegal militias, and were not held to account for their actions.

Getting involved in practices that harm the country's sovereignty in order to gain power, such as allying with foreign powers and bringing in thousands of foreign mercenaries, including Russians and Africans, has shaken the image of Haftar the ideal military leader. He has been exposed as an individual chasing after power, like many others; he is no longer distinguishable from the others in the eyes of many of his supporters.

Haftar's recent speeches reflected this situation. He spoke of democracy and the peaceful transition of power, whereas he used to mock and undermine both. He talked about development and a comfortable life, and that he wants reconciliation to take place. He even initiated measures that some saw as serious steps to turn a new page following "Operation Dignity" in 2014, which included violations and the confiscation of property of those who opposed or criticised it. Such people were forced to leave their homes or face arrest and being killed.

However, his words were a mix of good and bad. The threat of force was repeated more than once. He had to make these threats to preserve some of his prestige and the status of his forces, although it does not match the democratic, civil, political face that he tried to show during his tour. This is what was confusing about his position and the approach with which he wants to challenge his exclusion from the presidential election, and through which he maximises his chances of gaining popular support for future elections. He also aims to prepare his supporters for any military action that could push forward developments on the local and international levels.

The ambiguity about Haftar's role in shaping the future of Libya, especially after his defeat in Tripoli, his abandonment by regional and international allies and the loss of local support have combine to prompt him to try to get the message across at home and abroad that he is still a popular figure in Libya. And, importantly, that he still controls a large part of the country. He is also reminding everyone that he has no competitor in many areas, especially the south where Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi sought refuge, and that it would be foolish to think of excluding him or preventing him from achieving his ambition to govern Libya.

This article first appeared in Arabic in Arabi21 on 10 December 2022

