Algeria: African dimension is strategic choice for new Algeria, says president

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune emphasised yesterday that the "new" Algeria realises that the African dimension remains an important strategic choice. His comments were made in a message read on his behalf by Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Youcef Belmehdi at a conference in Algiers. The president stressed that Algeria's present and future is inspired by its ancestors.

The International Forum on the Thought of Imam Muhammad Al-Maghili provided the opportunity for Tebboune to explain that the African option will enable the people of Algeria to boost continental diplomacy and religious tourism based around the strength of Sufi groups in Africa. This could lead to political harmony, economic cooperation, the promotion of scientific and cultural exchanges and consolidating stability, security and peace.

"Al-Maghili is one of the esteemed scholars in our history, due to his prominent roles in the scientific, social, economic and political fields, as he spread awareness and guidance during the 15th century," explained the president in his written statement. "The Imam's multifaceted project was based on moderation in order to counter extremism and radicalism. He also invested in the African dimension."

Tebboune went on to note that Al-Maghili's teachers were the great Sheikhs Abd Al-Rahman Al-Tha'alibi and Muhammad Ibn Ali As-Senussi, who spread the teachings of Islam in Africa, in the same way that Sheikhs Ahmad Al-Tijani and Abd Al-Rahman Al-Akhdari did in Mali, Niger, Ghana and Chad.

