Israel army breaches 'technical fence' on border with Lebanon

The Israeli army yesterday violated a technical fence that separates Lebanon from Israel, south of the town of Al-Adaysah, and carried out field work, a Lebanese security source said.

"An Israeli drone accompanied the works carried out by the Israeli army outside the technical fence, without violating Lebanese airspace," the Beirut-based source said.

He pointed out that "anti-personnel mine had exploded under an Israeli bulldozer, which razing the area, and the explosions' sound was heard in the depth of the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, echoing from time to time in the villages of Al-Arqoub and the towns of Marjayoun overlooking the farms, which was caused by the Israeli army exercises inside the occupied Lebanese areas."

READ: Israel's gunboats, jets, drone violate Lebanon regional waters, skies