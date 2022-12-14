MEMO in conversation with: Dr Suja Sawafta

Join us for a live conversation with Dr Suja Sawafta where we will be discussing granting Palestinians permission to narrate their history through popular culture and Nexflix's recent offering Farha.

Sawafta is an Assistant Professor of Arabic Studies in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at the University of Miami. She is currently working on her first book project which examines the impact of exile, intellectual commitment and political dissent in the works of the formative Saudi-Iraqi novelist Abdulrahman Munif. She teaches interdisciplinary content courses on literature and cinema as well as Arabic and French language.

Join us live at 4pm GMT HERE

WATCH: Israel Minister criticises Jordan film depicting brutality of Israeli soldiers