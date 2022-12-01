Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel Minister criticises Jordan film depicting brutality of Israeli soldiers

Israeli politicians are outraged by the release of Jordanian film ‘Farha’ - about the 1948 Nakba - on Netflix. A day before its release on 01 Dec 2022, it was screened at a cinema in Jaffa, after which Israel’s culture minister called the film's story ‘lies’ and that it was ‘a disgrace’ for the cinema to screen the film.
Outgoing Israeli Finance Minister, Avigdor Lieberman, criticised on Wednesday Jordanian film "Farha", which depicts brutality of Israeli soldiers during 1948 Palestinian Nakba.

Lieberman also condemned Netflix over its decision to stream the film, which features Israeli army's atrocities against Palestinians during the expulsion of more than 760,000 Palestinians from their homes and villages in 1948.

The film, which is directed by Jordanian filmmaker, Darin Sallam, tells the story of a 14-year-old Palestinian girl whose village comes under attack by Israeli Occupation gangs in 1948. The Jewish gangsters are also depicted executing Palestinian civilians.

It was featured in several international film festivals, including the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. It will be available for streaming on Netflix as on Thursday.

"It's crazy that Netflix decided to stream a movie whose whole purpose is to create a false pretense and incite against Israeli soldiers," Lieberman said in a statement.

Lieberman also slammed as "unacceptable" the decision by Al Saraya Theatre in Jaffa, which receives state subsidies, to screen the film.

Outgoing Israeli Culture Minister, Chili Tropper, charged the film shows "lies and libels", and Al Saraya's plan to screen it "is a disgrace".

"I call on the theatre's management to change their decision to screen the film," Israeli media reported Tropper as saying.

