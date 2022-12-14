Turkiye arrests 44 for spying for Israel's Mossad

Turkish security services have arrested 44 people on charges of espionage and working for the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad, in Istanbul.

The campaign of arrests announced by the Turkish security services against those accused of spying took place as part of a special operation against military espionage.

The Turkish authorities carried out a security operation targeting "private investigators" who spied for the Mossad by monitoring and following Palestinian individuals and non-governmental organisations in Turkiye.

Seven of the suspects were referred to court after the Istanbul police completed the legal procedures against them. The concerned authorities in the Anti-Terrorism Office continue to interrogate the other suspects.

Turkish website Ahaber reported that the Turkish intelligence service, in cooperation with the Istanbul police, arrested 44 people who were monitoring Palestinian individuals, institutions and organisations in Turkiye for the Mossad.

The newspaper added that those accused of espionage were receiving money in return for transferring information about Palestinian parties and personalities in Turkiye to the Mossad.

The security services in Turkiye are still searching for 13 others suspected of spying for the Mossad, according to the same source.