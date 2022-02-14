Mossad thwarted 12 attacks on Israelis in Turkey over past 2 years

The Israeli foreign intelligence agency Mossad has helped thwart 12 attacks on Israeli citizens in Turkey over the past two years, Israel's Channel 12 reported yesterday.

The successful operations were the fruit of strengthened cooperation with the Turkish National Intelligence Service (MIT).

The report came a day after Turkish media outlets and a Turkish-based Israeli businessman announced that an Iranian plot to assassinate him had been uncovered.

According to media reports Iran had orchestrated a plot to kill Yair Geller; an Israeli-Turkish businessman based in Istanbul.

MIT discovered a network of nine operatives dubbed an "Iran assassination team" plotting to kill Geller, the Sabah Daily reported.

READ: Azerbaijan has biggest role to repair Turkey-Israel relations, report says