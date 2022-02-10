Azerbaijan has biggest role to repair Turkey-Israel relations, report says

Azerbaijan has the biggest role to repair Turkey-Israel relations, as Baku becomes a common friend or a common denominator between Turkey and Israel, according to Al Zaytouna Centre's report in Lebanon.

According to the report, Lebanon-based think tank, Al Zaytouna Centre, says the support of Israel and Turkey for Azerbaijan against Armenia, and their participation in arming it, especially with drones, shows how three countries can be on the same ground.

The report says that the two sides agree to support Azerbaijan in confronting Iran. On the sidelines of the dispute, tension and threats that prevailed between Tehran and Baku, Turkey clearly sided with Baku, which annoyed Tehran.

"The exacerbation of tension between Iran and Azerbaijan could remove some obstacles to the rapprochement between Turkey and Israel at a time when calm and return to diplomatic language between them will reduce pressure on Ankara to improve relations with it," the report says.

In 2021, Turkey and Israel started to seek to normalise relations, despite mutual concerns.

A rapprochement between Turkey and Israel is not definite, but most likely, the report also added.

