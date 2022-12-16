Hamas will continue to defend Palestine, Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa, deputy chief says

Hamas' Deputy Chairman Mousa Abu Marzouk said Hamas pledges to do everything possible to preserve Palestine as an Arab and Islamic country and to purify it of all impurities.

Speaking in a televised address yesterday to mark the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Palestinian movement, Abu Marzouk addressed Palestinians living in Israel who defend the "identity and heritage of our ancestors" and who defend the land, saying: "We are with you in your struggle."

Addressing Palestinians in the occupied West Bank "who have been struggling, fighting for salvation, expelling the [Israeli] occupation, preventing and stopping settlement, despite all the security coordination and cooperation with the Israeli army and intelligence. They are steadfast and patient, and we are with them until liberation and return," he said.

Gaza, he added, has won all the wars and became a prisoner on the path to liberate all prisoners.

"Gaza's first goal was to free the prisoners from the occupation's prisons, and it will have a date with the prisoners, and we tell them that we are with you despite the siege."

"Those who look at the Palestinian people as remaining under occupation and oppression, we say to them that this oppression will not last, and you must work to lift the injustice suffered by the Palestinian people," he added.

