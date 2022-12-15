Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas: 'Israeli occupation has no place in our land'

December 15, 2022 at 10:41 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Yahya Sinwar, Palestinian leader of Hamas in Gaza Strip, greets people during an event marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on December 14, 2022. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
Yahya Sinwar, Palestinian leader of Hamas in Gaza Strip, greets people during an event marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on December 14, 2022. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
 December 15, 2022 at 10:41 am

Head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, stressed yesterday that the "Israeli occupation has no place" in Palestine.

In a speech to mark Hamas' 35th anniversary, Haniyeh reiterated that his movement "is committed to its political stances."

Hamas "has a clear and unwavering strategy towards the Palestinian cause and constants and the struggle against the Zionist settler-colonial enterprise," he explained.

The movement "adopted a strategy of openness towards all Arab and Muslim nations and has established balanced relations on the basis that the Palestinian cause is central to the whole Arab and Muslim world."

"Hamas has long been committed to the unity of the Palestinian people at home and abroad in the face of the Israeli occupation and its schemes," Haniyeh said.

He reiterated that the Palestinians "will never allow the Israeli occupation to implement its malicious plans targeting Jerusalem, in general, and Al-Aqsa Mosque, in particular."

Saluting Palestinian detainees languishing in Israeli occupation prisons, Haniyeh reiterated that Hamas will spare no effort to release them.

READ: Hamas warns it will end talks on prisoner swap with Israel

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments