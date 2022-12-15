Hamas: 'Israeli occupation has no place in our land'

Head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, stressed yesterday that the "Israeli occupation has no place" in Palestine.

In a speech to mark Hamas' 35th anniversary, Haniyeh reiterated that his movement "is committed to its political stances."

Hamas "has a clear and unwavering strategy towards the Palestinian cause and constants and the struggle against the Zionist settler-colonial enterprise," he explained.

The movement "adopted a strategy of openness towards all Arab and Muslim nations and has established balanced relations on the basis that the Palestinian cause is central to the whole Arab and Muslim world."

"Hamas has long been committed to the unity of the Palestinian people at home and abroad in the face of the Israeli occupation and its schemes," Haniyeh said.

He reiterated that the Palestinians "will never allow the Israeli occupation to implement its malicious plans targeting Jerusalem, in general, and Al-Aqsa Mosque, in particular."

Saluting Palestinian detainees languishing in Israeli occupation prisons, Haniyeh reiterated that Hamas will spare no effort to release them.

