Tunisia: Marzouki tells Saied to resign after only 9% vote in election

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki has called on current President Kais Saied to submit his resignation after the low turnout in the parliamentary elections held on Saturday, following in the footsteps of former French President Charles de Gaulle who had resigned after a majority of the French people rejected government reforms he proposed in 1969.

In a message posted on his personal Facebook account, Marzouki said: "After this last chapter of your charades, resign like former French President Charles de Gaulle did in 1969 when the French people refused his political choices."

Marzouki said Saied no longer has any legitimacy.

"Because he [Saied] has zero legitimacy, and constitutes an imminent danger, and because his operators have not yet agreed on who will inherit us after him, it is the duty of the people to mobilise and expel a presidential caricature from the Carthage Palace and refer him to trial and put the December 17 train back on track to restore our independence and resume building a state of law and institutions and forget Kais Saied, who is nothing but a road accident in our contemporary history," Marzouki said referencing Tunisia's 2010 revolution.

The Tunisian Elections Commission announced that only 803,000 Tunisias took part in Saturday's election – roughly 8.8 per cent of the total number of voters.

