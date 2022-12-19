'Big failure' as Tunisia sees only 9% voter turnout

Tunisia's main opposition bloc yesterday called the low voter turnout in the country's parliamentary elections a "big failure" for President Kais Saied.

Tunisians cast ballots on Saturday to elect a new parliament, with voter turnout reaching only 8.8 per cent amid a boycott by major parties.

The vote was the latest step in a series of exceptional measures taken by Saied, which started in July 2021 with ousting the government, dissolving parliament and drafting a new Constitution.

Saturday's polls were boycotted by major Tunisian political parties, including the Ennahda movement, Heart of Tunisia Party and Movement Party.

READ: Marzouki to Tunisians: 'End the coup, prosecute President Saied'

"The voter turnout shows that the people have lost their hope in Saied," Ahmed Najib Chebbi, head of the National Salvation Front, told a press conference in the capital Tunis.

He said over nine out of ten eligible voters had refused to take part in the polls.

"This is a big failure for Saied," Chebbi said. "This is a call for Saied to leave. There's no reason for him to stay in power."

There was no comment from the Tunisian presidency on Chebbi's statements.

The National Salvation Front consists of five parties – the Ennahda Movement, Heart of Tunisia Party, Dignity Coalition, Movement Party and Al-Amal Party.

READ: Voting begins for Tunisians abroad as opposition calls for boycott