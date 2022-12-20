Palestinian dies in Israeli jail after years of 'medical negligence'

Freedom for all our valiant male and female prisoners [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] The Israeli occupation holds full responsibility for the martyrdom of Nasser Abu Hamid [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] The Israeli occupation holds full responsibility for the martyrdom of Nasser Abu Hamid [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] The Israeli occupation holds full responsibility for the martyrdom of Nasser Abu Hamid [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] The Israeli occupation holds full responsibility for the martyrdom of Nasser Abu Hamid [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] The Israeli occupation holds full responsibility for the martyrdom of Nasser Abu Hamid [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] The Israeli occupation holds full responsibility for the martyrdom of Nasser Abu Hamid [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] The Israeli occupation holds full responsibility for the martyrdom of Nasser Abu Hamid [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] The Israeli occupation holds full responsibility for the martyrdom of Nasser Abu Hamid [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] The Israeli occupation holds full responsibility for the martyrdom of Nasser Abu Hamid [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] The Israeli occupation holds full responsibility for the martyrdom of Nasser Abu Hamid [Mohammed Asad/MEMO]

Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jail, Nasser Abu Hamid, had died in detention as a result of medical negligence, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs announced today.

Fifty-year-old Nasser was transferred from Ramle Prison to Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh Medical Centre) by occupation forces yesterday after his health deteriorated rapidly.

Nasser was diagnosed to have a tumor in his leg in August 2021, this was removed but doctors said he needed to have chemotherapy treatment. Israeli prison authorities however delayed his access to treatment until the cancer spread across his body.

From Al-Amari camp near occupied Ramallah, Nasser was arrested in 2002 and sentenced to seven life terms plus 50 years on charges of participating in the establishment of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades affiliated with the Fatah movement, and carrying out operations against the Israeli occupation.

He has five siblings who are serving life terms in Israeli prisons and a sixth who was killed in 1994. Occupation forces demolished their family home on a number of occasions and their mother has been denied visits to see her children in jail for years.

READ: Cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner rushed to civilian hospital