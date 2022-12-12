Cancer-stricken Abu Hamid rushed to civilian hospital

Cancer-stricken prisoner, Nasser Abu Hamid, was transferred urgently from the Ramla jail infirmary to a civilian hospital after suffering from serious health complications, The Palestinian Information Centre reports.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) on Sunday, Abu Hamid, who has been battling death for several months in the Ramla jail infirmary, was taken to the hospital following a sharp rise in his body temperature and a drop in his heart rate (bradycardia).

The health condition of Abu Hamid has entered a very critical stage recently, and keeps worsening every day.

A few days ago, lawyer Kareem Ajwa, from the Palestinian Commission of Detainees' and Ex-Detainees' Affairs, said that the cancer cells have spread widely throughout Abu Hamid's body, damaging his left lung completely.

The prisoner's brother, Mohamed, told lawyer Ajwa that Nasser had increasing fluids in his lungs and lost the ability to move all his limbs.

Mohamed also said that Nasser suffers from hypersomnia, a rapid heartbeat, a severe decrease in blood and weight and a total loss of appetite.

The brother added that the tumour on the left side of his brother's chest can be seen as a swelling clearly, affirming that it became difficult to provide him with medical treatment or any type of painkillers as he reached such a critical stage.

He appealed to international, Arab and local human rights organisations to urgently intervene and work on having his brother released so that he can die among his loved ones.