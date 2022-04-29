Israel transfers Palestinian prisoner to hospital

Palestinian prisoner, Nasser Abu Hamid, has been transferred from Ramleh prison to Tel HaShomer Hospital, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS) reported.

"Prisoner Abu Hamid suffers from serious health complications after his health deteriorated once again," the PPS said in a brief statement yesterday.

In August 2021, Abu Hamid was diagnosed with a malignant cancerous tumor in the lungs and he underwent an operation to remove the tumour.

The Israeli occupation authority returned him to Ashkelon prison before he completely recovered.

Abu Hamid, from the Al-Amari camp in Ramallah, has been detained since 2002 and is serving seven life sentences plus 50 years.

