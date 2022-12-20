Latest News
Egypt approves law change to allow sale, lease of Suez Canal's assets
Tunisia: France calls for immediate reforms after poor election turnout
Tunisia: former prime minister arrested
Palestinian dies in Israeli jail after years of 'medical negligence'
Kuwait gets $100m back from Bahrain
Turkiye resumes joint patrols in Syria with Russia
Tunisia: Second round of votes to open in 133 constituencies
GCC affirms solidarity with Jordan against terrorism
France's Benzema retires from international football
Russia slams Greece plan to send S-300 defence systems to Ukraine
Israel settlers steal 120 sheep from Palestinian farmers
5 wounded as Egypt opens fire at civilian vehicle
Iran asks Iraq to disarm groups in Kurdistan
Fearing religious gov't, group calls for migration out of Israel
Kuwait: death sentence for man who killed woman who refused his advances
