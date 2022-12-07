Lions' Den 'thwarted' Israeli mission in Nablus

The Lions' Den Palestinian resistance group said today that its fighters thwarted the mission of Israeli Special Forces in Nablus at 6am this morning, Safa has reported.

According to the group, some of the Israeli personnel were wounded seriously. None of the Palestinian fighters were injured in the firefight.

"There was a huge explosion in Nablus old town," said Safa, "followed by the sound of heavy gunfire and further explosions." Local sources said that fighting erupted after the Special Forces infiltrated the city, concentrated in Al-Yasmina and Al-Gharb neighbourhoods inside the old town.

The occupation forces apparently pushed large numbers of reinforcements through Al-Quds Street and Al-Tur area and surrounded the western outskirts of the old part of Nablus.

READ: Israel to finalise deportation of French-Palestinian lawyer