Israel: Deceased Palestinian prisoner Abu Hamid was Marwan Barghouti's aide

Deceased Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, who died in Israeli prison, was a close aide to senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, Israeli media reported yesterday.

Abu Hamid died in Israeli prison yesterday after a long battle with cancer. Israeli courts rejected several appeals to release him in view of his deteriorating health.

He suffered lung cancer, and was sentenced to seven life sentences plus 50 years in 2002.

Israeli news website i24 News said that he was a founding member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement.

According to the website, he was the right-hand man to senior Fatah leader, Marwan Barghouti, and participated in the killing of two Israelis in Ramallah in 2000.

READ: Israel intensifies aggression on Palestine properties in Hebron