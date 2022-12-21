Israel demolishes tents, displaces Palestinians in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces demolished six residential tents south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank and seized them.

The Coordinator of the National and Popular Committees Against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in southern Hebron, Rateb Jubour, said in a statement that the occupation forces raided Wadi Gehaish, southeast of Yatta, and demolished the six tents owned by the Haddar family, displacing their residents, before seizing the tents and taking them to an unknown location.

Israel has illegally occupied Hebron and the rest of the West Bank since 1967 and human rights abuses against Palestinians and breaches of international law are daily occurrences.

