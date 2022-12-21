Israel soldiers obstruct Palestinian students' access to school

Israeli occupation forces blocked Palestinian students from attending school in the town of Tuqu, in the occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem, reported Wafa news agency.

Mousa Al-Sha'er, head of the Tuqu municipality, said Israeli occupation forces obstructed school children from reaching classes after preventing them from taking the main bypass road that leads to the school grounds.

He noted an increase in Israeli attacks on Palestinian educational institutions and added that the soldiers forced the students to take a more difficult and dangerous road, which many couldn't.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) pointed out that schools in Tuqu are a frequent target of Israeli military assaults, including opening fire towards the schools, obstruction of students' path to school and the deployment of occupation around school grounds.

Israel has illegally occupied the West Bank since 1967 and human rights abuses against Palestinians and breaches of international law are daily occurrences.

