Iran suggests holding referendum on creation of independent Palestinian state

Iran has suggested holding a referendum on creation of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, news agencies reported yesterday.

This came as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian addressed the second round of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership held in Jordan.

He also reiterated the Islamic Republic's solidarity with the Palestinian cause and said the issue of Palestine was the "primary issue" of the Muslim world.

The Iranian official said Iran has defended regional security and stability.

"We consider the peace, stability and security of our own country to be linked to the stability and security of the entire region, and based on this, our constant policy, which has not changed, has been to avoid war and help restore security and stability," he said.

Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic spared no effort in defending the security in the region as it stood firmly by the government and people of Iraq and Syria in their fight against Daesh.

He stressed that "dialogue between the regional countries to reach a common understanding in order to establish stability and peace is not an option but a necessity."

