Algeria recovers $20bn in looted funds, President says

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has revealed that $20 billion of the money looted in corruption cases has been recovered by the state.

"We have recovered about $20 billion and there are mechanisms to recover the [looted] money stored here and there," he explained.

Regarding international affairs, Tebboune denied any mediation by any party between Algeria and Morocco. "If there is a mediation, the people have the right to know it," he said.

