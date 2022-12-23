Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algeria recovers $20bn in looted funds, President says

December 23, 2022 at 9:53 am
President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers, Algeria on October 13, 2022 [Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu Agency]
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has revealed that $20 billion of the money looted in corruption cases has been recovered by the state.

"We have recovered about $20 billion and there are mechanisms to recover the [looted] money stored here and there," he explained.

Regarding international affairs, Tebboune denied any mediation by any party between Algeria and Morocco. "If there is a mediation, the people have the right to know it," he said.

