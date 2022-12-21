Algeria to relaunch pipeline plan to transport gas, hydrogen to Italy, Germany

Algeria's Ministry of Energy and Mines is mulling the construction of a gas pipeline linking the country with Italy, local media reported, citing Mohamed Arkab.

In a speech he gave at the Algerian-German Energy Day yesterday, Arkab said that Algeria is conducting a study to develop extensive infrastructure for electricity transmission and a network to link Algeria with the northern part of the Mediterranean.

The minister asserted that the study, which is being conducted by his ministry, is focusing on the construction of the Algeria-Sardinia GALSI gas pipeline with technical specifications and standards that will be aimed at facilitating the export of hydrogen and ammonia to Europe and Germany in the future.

The Algeria-Sardinia line will initially be used to export additional quantities of natural gas to Europe, pending the establishment of a real market for hydrogen, local media added.

The minister stressed that Algeria is a reliable and safe supplier of gas, which qualifies the North African country to become a supplier of electricity. He added that his country is capable of offering 10,000 megawatts to the regional market.

