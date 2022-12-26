Latest News
Israel demolishes al Araqib village for 211th time
Hamas hails choice of Jerusalem as permanent capital for Arab media
Turkiye deported nearly 120,000 irregular migrants in 2022, official data shows
Turkiye: Over 15M tons of grain exported from Ukraine
Fuel shortage causes largest hospital in Yemen's Taiz to shut down
Kuwait investigates local bank's dealing with Israeli company
UN calls on Libyan leaders to end transitional period
Tunisia's largest syndicate calls for halting electoral process
7 killed in Sudan tribal violence
Saudi Arabia provides $20M to meet food needs in Yemen
Turkiye in talks with Russia about using Syrian airspace in potential operation
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work
Israel bans entry of medical equipment into Gaza, Palestinian authorities warn
Reuters job listing criticises Erdogan, TRT World targets UK instability in mock imitation job advert
Ukraine official calls for "liquidation" of Iran arms trade
