PLO calls for international boycott for new Israeli government

Saleh Raafat, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) called on Sunday for an international boycott of the new Israeli government to force it to accept international legitimacy.

Speaking to Palestine Voice, Saleh said that the agreements among the parties taking part in the new Israeli coalition government "are based on apartheid and discrimination."

He added: "The strategy of the new Israeli government is based on more crackdown and terrorism against the Palestinian people," stressing "this makes national unity an emergency more than ever."

Rafat warned of the formation of a new ministerial committee specialised in building and expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The PLO official described the Israeli government as the "government of settlers" as it includes ministers living in settlements.

Previously, Palestinian Authority, Fatah and PLO President Mahmoud Abbas has said that the slogan of the new Israeli government is "apartheid and racial discrimination."

OPINION: Who is the actual representative of the Palestinians?