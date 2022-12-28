Egypt arrests man who murdered lady for $90

Egyptian authorities have arrested a man suspected of murdering Suher Al-Ansari, who was dubbed the "Lady of Goodness", and stealing $90 from her in the city of Damanhur in the Beheira Governorate, the Ministry of Interior announced yesterday.

The statement said the suspect, who was the woman's driver, confessed to committing the crime, explaining that he used to drive the victim to deliver donations to charities in the city as well as to the needy.

In their last trip, the defendant stopped the car under false pretexts and attacked her with an iron bar, which led to her death. He then dumped her body and stole her belongings.

Muhammad Abdo, the victim's son, said the driver betrayed his mother for a small sum of money and some gold jewellery.

He explained that at the time of her death, his mother had 2,000 Egyptian pounds ($90) in her possession which she was delivering to an orphan bride.

"The killer had borrowed 5,000 Egyptian pounds ($202) from my mother, and he returned only 2,000 in instalments to her. She had written off the outstanding balance," he added, explaining that his mother trusted the driver.

