Russian airline cancels all flights from Russia to Egypt 

iFly Airlines has notified tour operator Tez Tour about the forced cancellation of all international flights from Russia to Egypt due to the lack of permission to use Jordan's airspace and restrictions on overflight imposed by several other countries, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

iFly airline asked the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency to allow it to fly through Syria, but the agency refused, considering it unsafe.

Earlier, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Eritrea banned iFly from flying through their airspace.

Jordan banned iFly from flying through its airspace and required the company to have an insurance certificate issued in London.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow does not consider the decision taken by Jordan to be politicised or directed against Russia's interests.

READ: Progress being made to reopen Turkiye airspace to Russian flights to Syria