Egyptian president congratulates Israel's new PM in phone call

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to congratulate him on forming the new Israeli government, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

The two politicians expressed their desire to strengthen bilateral relations between Egypt and Israel on all levels, including in relation to regional and international developments, Rady added.

Sisi also spoke about his country's "continued intensified efforts regarding … the Palestinian cause," including Palestinian-Israeli peace and the resumption of negotiations between the two sides. He also "stressed the importance of achieving a just and comprehensive peace that would lead to peace, security, and prosperity for all the region's peoples," according to the statement.

The Egyptian president also called for avoiding any steps that could lead to tensions or escalations in the region.

READ: Tunisia's head of secular party calls for Egypt's Sisi to eliminate Islamists