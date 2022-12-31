Tunisia: Head of secular party calls for Egypt's Sisi to eliminate Islamists

Abeer Moussa, head of the Tunisian Free Constitutional Party, one of the secularist Tunisian parties, has called for Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi to eliminate Tunisia's Islamists, Al–Quds Al–Arabi reported on Friday.

During a protest organised on Thursday in front of the Arab League's office in Tunis, Moussa sent a message to Al-Sisi, describing him as the leader of: "The epic of getting rid of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt."

She addressed him by stating: "You got rid of the Muslim Brotherhood, represented by Ennahda, after the presidential elections in your country. We have been suffering from them here in Tunisia." Moussa requested that Al-Sisi remove those who "destroyed the country."

Moussa also called for the Arab League to: "Activate the Arab Convention for Suppression of Terrorism and to oblige Qatar to expel its octopus of charities from Tunisia, which have been designated terrorist entities by several Arab countries."

The former MP urged the Arab League to push Qatar to stop: "Pumping suspicious money to the Tunisian political arena through charities."

She also called for the immediate closure of the International Union for Muslim Scholars, accusing it of issuing fatwas that encouraged bloodshed and being the arm of the "destructive Arab Spring".

It is worth noting that Ennahda won the majority of seats in the Tunisian Parliament several times after the ousting of the Tunisian dictatorship in 2011. It headed Parliament before it was illegally dissolved in March 2022 by Tunisian President Kais Saied.

The International Union for Muslim Scholars is the most effective gathering of moderate Sunni Muslim scholars worldwide and has never issued any fatwa about killing people – Muslim or otherwise.

A couple of days ago, Moussa's party filed a complaint to the Tunisian judiciary against several politicians who have been known for their anti-dictatorship before and after the Arab Spring, including former President Moncef Marzouki.

