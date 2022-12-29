Sisi: 2011 was most difficult year for Egypt

Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said the most difficult situation he faced was during his service in the armed forces during the events of 2011.

"I was crying for Egypt and I was afraid that things would get out of control because the country could not bear it .. I was feeling great danger," he said during a public event.

The constant fear he felt for Egypt was at its worst during the events of 2011 and 2013, he added, in reference to the revolution that ousted President Hosni Mubarak and the counter-revolution that brought Al-Sisi to power and removed the democratically elected government led by the Muslim Brotherhood. The army, police and the state paid a great price to protect Egypt during those events, he said.

