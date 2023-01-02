Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas: Israel is not serious about prisoner exchange

A view of the exhibition held by Hamas to draw attention to situations of detainees in Israeli jails within the 10th anniversary of the prisoner swap in 2011, at the Unknown Soldier Monument in Gaza City, Gaza [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said on Sunday that Israel "is not serious about a prisoner exchange deal," a senior official said.

Speaking to Al Ghad TV, member of Hamas Political Bureau, Zaher Jabareen, said: "The Israeli occupation has not responded to several initiatives proposed by several parties."

He stated that some of those initiatives were proposed by the Egyptians, Qataris, the United Nations and other mediators.

Jabareen, who is responsible for the prisoners and martyrs' portfolio, said: "The prisoners' issue is on top of Hamas' daily agenda. The liberation of prisoners might be the main goal of the next battle with the occupation."

He added: "Our decision is clear. We have pledged to work on the liberation of our prisoners, whatever the price is."

It is worth noting that there are four Israeli captives held by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, while there are over 4,700 Palestinian prisoners, including 29 females, 150 minors and 850 under administrative detention inside Israeli jails.

