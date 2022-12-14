Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas sets ultimatum for Israel to reach prisoner swap deal

December 14, 2022 at 6:30 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A view of the exhibition held by Hamas to draw attention to situations of detainees in Israeli jails within the 10th anniversary of the prisoner swap in 2011, at the Unknown Soldier Monument in Gaza City, Gaza on October 13, 2021 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
 December 14, 2022 at 6:30 pm

Palestinian resistance group on Wednesday set an ultimatum for Israel to reach a prisoner swap deal.

"Hamas held rounds of secret negotiations with the occupation over the prisoners file over the past time," Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya al-Sinwar, said in a speech during a festival held in Gaza City to mark the 35th anniversary of the group's founding.

He said Hamas has demanded during the negotiations the release of prisoners, who had been freed under a 2011 prisoner swap deal with Israel, as well as women and children held in Israeli prisons.

Al-Sinwar threatened "to close the file of Israeli soldiers held by Hamas for good."

"Then, we will find another way to liberate the Palestinian detainees," the Hamas leader said, without specifying any date for suspending the negotiations on any prisoner exchange deal with Israel.

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the Hamas leader's statements.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, is believed to hold four Israelis, two of whom were captured following the 2014 Israeli offensive on the seaside territory. Two other Israelis are believed to have been held after they entered Gaza under unclear circumstances.

