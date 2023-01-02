Palestinian UN Representative: ICJ to investigate implications of Israeli occupation 

The Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, told the Palestinian radio station Voice of Palestine on Sunday that a meeting will be held with the legal department of the International Court of Justice next week to discuss the documents and reports needed for the court's advisory opinion on the Israeli occupation.

This comes after the UN's General Assembly passed a resolution earlier in the week calling for the ICJ's advisory opinion on the occupation.

Mansour added that the ICJ will discuss the legal implications of the continued Israeli occupation of Palestinian land and the deprivation of the Palestinian people of their rights. It will also discuss everything regarding settlement construction, annexation of lands and the demolition of Palestine houses.

The Security Council will hold an open session at the end of this month to discuss the latest developments in this regard, the Palestinian diplomat added.

