UN passes resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestine

The UN General Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution seeking opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal consequences of Israel's illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, Anadolu reports.

The resolution was backed by 87 countries of the UN General Assembly members against 26 with 53 abstentions.

The resolution calls on the ICJ to determine the "legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination" as well as of its measures "aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status" of the holy city of Jerusalem.

It also calls on the UN Secretary General to present a report on the implementation of the resolution in the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in September 2023.

Palestinian representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, hailed the countries that were "undeterred by threats and pressure" and voted in favor of the resolution.

READ: Tens of Palestinians wounded in Israel's attacks across occupied West Bank

"This vote comes one day after the new Israeli government was formed pledging to accelerate colonial and racist policies against the Palestinian people," Mansour said.

The UNGA resolution was hailed by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA).

"Time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people," PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said.

Around 666,000 settlers live in 145 settlements and 140 random outposts (not licensed by the Israeli government) in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to Israeli Peace Now NGO.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

READ: Report: Israel demolished 950 Palestinian homes in 2022