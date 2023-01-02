Year in Review 2022: Palestine and Israel

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli sniper then had her funeral procession attacked, almost knocking her coffin to the ground, this in what the UN has said was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2005. In spite of the hardships, Palestinians have once again stood up to the occupation and shown their steadfastness. 2022 was also the year when Israel voted in its most racist and right-wing government and Amnesty declared Israel an apartheid state, in spite of this, international support for the occupation remains unwavering.

