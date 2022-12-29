Year in Review: Yemen and the Gulf in 2022

December 29, 2022 at 12:56 pm
2022 has seen Qatar become the first Arab and Muslim country to host the FIFA World Cup and Saudi Arabians mark Halloween for the first time. A ceasefire came in effect in Yemen and ended in bloodshed and Bahrain strengthened its ties with the occupation state of Israel. OPEC+'s decision to reduce production made many questions whether Saudi was getting closer to Russia at the expense of its historic relations with the US
