Year in Review: Yemen and the Gulf in 2022

2022 has seen Qatar become the first Arab and Muslim country to host the FIFA World Cup and Saudi Arabians mark Halloween for the first time. A ceasefire came in effect in Yemen and ended in bloodshed and Bahrain strengthened its ties with the occupation state of Israel. OPEC+'s decision to reduce production made many questions whether Saudi was getting closer to Russia at the expense of its historic relations with the US

OPINION: Global energy markets apocalypse in 2022 [1/3]