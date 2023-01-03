US State representative slams Israel's policies as a mission of 'genocide'

US State Representative of Massachusetts, Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, slammed Israel's harsh policies against Palestinians, condemning it as a "mission to kill Palestinians and steal their lands".

Following the announcement of the Israeli government's plans to escalate expanding illegal Jewish settlements in the Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, the politician took to Twitter criticising Israel as "an apartheid run thuggery terrorist regime."

She wrote: "The US must acknowledge that the Israel administration is an apartheid run thuggery terrorist regime on a mission to kill Palestinians. Killing and land taking has nothing to do with anti-Semitism. It is genocide."

The US must acknowledge that the @Israel administration is an apartheid run thuggery terrorist regime on a mission to kill Palestinians. Killing and land taking has nothing to do with anti-semitism. It is genocide. — Jamie Zahlaway Belsito 🇺🇦🇵🇸🇸🇾 (@JamieBelsito) December 30, 2022

It comes after Benjamin Netanyahu's government – the most right-wing in the country's history – was sworn in last week.

The new Israeli coalition government includes some of the extreme far-right parties. It was approved by the Knesset last week, amid regional and international fears of increased settlement expansion.

Moreover, on Friday, the UN General Assembly approved a Resolution requesting the International Court of Justice to weigh in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israeli "annexation" and the "legal status of the Occupation".

The Resolution, which is titled "Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the Occupied Territories," was promoted by the PA, and it was passed by a vote of 87 in favour, 26 against and 53 abstentions.

It calls on the ICJ to "render urgently an advisory opinion" on Israel's "prolonged Occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory."

