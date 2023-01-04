Settlers vandalise Christian cemetery in Jerusalem

Security cameras have captured the moment settlers destroyed 30 gravestones at a Protestant cemetery belonging to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in occupied Jerusalem, a source from the church said.

"The hatred and aggression was mainly directed at Christian symbols, as they deliberately destroyed several crosses," he added.

"What if the attack was on a Jewish cemetery? What would the Israeli response be to that? What if an Arab carried out an attack on a Jewish cemetery?"

CCTV covering a part of the cemetery shows two young men carrying out the attack on Sunday, at one stage throwing chunks of marble at a notable grave and seemingly targeting certain graves.

More than 30 #Christian graves have been vandalised in a #Jerusalem cemetery – some of them British Commonwealth War Graves.

Headstones were toppled, iconography destroyed, and graves smashed, in an incident at around 3.20pm on Sunday afternoon.#hatecrime pic.twitter.com/kWz4nB04QP — Protecting Holy Land Christians (@ProtectingHLC) January 3, 2023

The occupation police said in a statement that its officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of vandalism. Photographs distributed by the police showed smashed tombstones and construction work destroyed.

The cemetery was opened by Samuel Gobat, a Protestant Bishop of Jerusalem in 1848. It is now owned by the Church Missionary Society, an Anglican organisation.

