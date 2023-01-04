Suicide remains the leading cause of death in Israel Army, data reveals

The Israeli Occupation Forces have observed an increase in suicide rates after 44 soldiers died last year, the highest number in five years, according to statistics published by the Israeli Army.

Most deaths were due to suicide, with at least 14 soldiers having taken their own lives in 2022, compared to 11 the year prior.

Moreover, there is uncertainty over whether two others were accidental or suicide, according to Israeli Brigadier-General, Yoram Knafo, Chief of Staff of the Army Manpower Directorate.

This is also an increase from 2020, when nine soldiers were suspected of having died by suicide.

Majority of the suicides in the Israeli Occupation Forces last year were male soldiers enlisted in the military, Knafo told reporters. He said two of the 14 cases were lone soldiers, who were not supported by their families.

Knafo says that the military is aware of this rising issue and is, therefore, implementing a new way of avoiding suicide scenarios by studying "population sectors in danger".

However, according to The Jerusalem Post, when Knafo was inquired at a press briefing to explain how they categorise such persons, he failed to deliver confirmed criteria and replied it is still a "case by case evaluation".

Meanwhile, the military also noted a drastic increase in the number of severely injured soldiers, with 158, compared to 92 in 2021. Seven soldiers were killed in a car, ten soldiers died of illnesses and an additional six soldiers were killed in work or training accidents in 22, according to the data.

