Israel limits celebrations planned for Palestinian prisoner freed after 40 years

Israel Police yesterday imposed restrictions on celebrations being held to mark the release of Karim Younis, a Palestinian who spent 40 years in Israeli jails, Arab48 reported.

Several cars from Israel's Border Guard police arrived in Ara, Younis' home town. Units stormed the tent that had been set up to receive the freed prisoner and those who came to congratulate him following his release. They also prevented a match that was due to be held in honour of the freed prisoner.

One of the organisers said that the march was cancelled in order to prevent the police's attempts to provoke the people.

Raising the Palestinian flag was also banned by the occupation state's police force.