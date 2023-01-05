Israel shoots dead 16-year-old Palestinian 

A 16-year-old Palestinian child was shot and killed by Israeli Occupation Forces this morning in the northern Occupied West Bank city of Nablus, reported Wafa news agency.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Amer Abu Zaytoon, was killed following an Israeli military raid that resulted in him being shot in the head.

A large number of Israeli Occupation Forces raided the Balata refugee camp at dawn and attacked several residents with live fire and tear gas, triggering protests from locals.

Moreover, at least two Palestinians were wounded after being hit with live ammunition during the raid, and two were arrested, including former prisoner Hasan Araysheh.

"There were armed clashes. They besieged the home of former prisoner Hassan Araysheh and then proceeded to raid it and beat family members inside, before arresting him," a local journalist Bakr Abdelhaq told Al-Jazeera.

Amer is the fourth Palestinian to be killed by Israel since the start of the new year.

Earlier this week, a 15-year-old Palestinian was shot in the chest and killed by Israeli soldiers in the Dheisheh refugee camp, based south of the Occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

There has been an increase in the number of Israeli raids across the Occupied West Bank over the past few months, coupled with violence carried out by illegal settlers who have, at times, even turned against Israeli forces.

