Israel shoots dead 15-year-old Palestinian

A 15-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces this morning in the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Adam Issam Shaker Ayyad, was killed following an Israeli military raid that resulted in him being shot in the chest.

A large number of Israeli occupation forces raided the refugee camp before dawn and ransacked several homes while arresting several residents, triggering protests from locals.

The heavily-armed Israeli occupation soldiers stormed the village in military bulldozers and shot at protesters with live fire and tear gas.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry described the killing as a "heinous crime of execution", and said, "Israel's continued impunity encourages it to commit crimes against our children."

"It is an extension of the series of extrajudicial killings and a part of Israel's targeting of Palestinian children in general," the statement added.

Adam is the third Palestinian to be killed by Israel since the start of the new year.

Two Palestinian men were shot dead yesterday in the northern city of Jenin, during a raid on the village of Kufr Dan in the northern occupied West Bank.

There has been an increase in the number of Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank over the past few months, coupled with violence carried out by illegal settlers who have, at times, even turned against Israeli forces.

READ: Qatar: parliament condemns Israel's attempts to Judaise Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque