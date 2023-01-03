Qatar: parliament condemns Israel's attempts to Judaise Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque

Qatar's parliament, the Consultative Council, has condemned the Israeli government's attempts to Judaise the occupied city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, Anadolu has reported. The council called on the world's parliaments to take a stand on Israel's settlement policy as a "flagrant violation of the basic rights of the Palestinian people."

According to Qatar News Agency, the statement was made during the parliament's weekly meeting held on Monday, chaired by Parliament Speaker Hassan Bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim.

The parliament in Doha warned of the danger posed by Israeli settlement development activities to the peace process and the two-state solution. It explained that the Israeli practices are a clear violation of the Palestinian people's rights and of international laws and resolutions related to the status of the city of Jerusalem.

Last Thursday, the far-right coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in amid regional and international fears of an escalation in settlement expansion plans. All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. Despite this, on the eve of presenting his new government before the Knesset, Netanyahu vowed to strengthen settlements in the occupied West Bank, and to recognise the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights as a strategic area.

Qatar condemned the plans on Friday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its support for the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital.

READ: Palestine Forces comment on Ben-Gvir 's storming of Al-Aqsa