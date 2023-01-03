Palestine Forces comment on Ben-Gvir 's storming of Al-Aqsa

On Tuesday, Palestinian Forces and factions condemned the extremist Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that this is an attack against our people.

For the first time since his appointment as Minister of National Security, the extremist Ben Gvir stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday under the protection of the Israeli police and military officers, despite Palestinian warnings against this.

In this regard, Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, said that the crime committed by the fascist Minister, Ben-Gvir, by storming Al-Aqsa Mosque is a continuation of the Israeli Occupation's aggression against our sanctities and its war on our Arab identity.

He stressed that Al-Aqsa Mosque was, and will remain, Palestinian, Arab and Islamic, and no fascist force or person can change this fact.

Qassem added that our Palestinian people will continue to defend their sanctities and Al-Aqsa Mosque and fight in order to purify it from the Occupation's desecration, stressing that the battle will not stop until the ultimate victory of our people and the expulsion of the Occupier from our entire land.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine said that the Zionist fascist Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque is an aggression against the Palestinian people, Arabs and Muslims as a whole.

It held what it called the "government of extremism and Zionist fascism", responsible for pushing the situation towards explosion and confrontation, as the resistant Palestinian people will not surrender and will not be complacent when it comes to protecting their sanctities.

It called on our people everywhere to gather in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards, as defending Al-Aqsa begins with being present in its courtyards and gathering to pray in it. The Movement announced this as the main plan of action for Jerusalemites and all of our people, especially in our cities and villages occupied in 1948.

The Movement confirmed that the Resistance is fully prepared and vigilant, and it is conducting a constant assessment of everything that is going on, keeping its finger on the trigger of action. It said that the bullets of the fighters that resonate in Jenin and Nablus will inevitably reach Jerusalem.

"This rabid war targeting our people, our land, and our sanctities necessitates the achievement of national unity quickly, and building on the unity of the field, embodied in the cohesion of the Resistance fighters and the rebellious youth," it added.

For its part, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said that the criminal Itamar Ben- Gvir is adding fuel to the fire and defying the will of our people by storming Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The PFLP added that our people and their resistance will not remain silent about these crimes, and our people and their resistance arms will have the final word.

The Movement confirmed that the Occupation government, in its current formation, warns of a wider aggression against our people, so we must prepare well and act united to confront this aggression.

"The international community must intervene before it is too late and stop this aggression, which could lead to an explosion in the entire region," said the PFLP.

The Fatah Al-Intifada Movement said that allowing the extremist Ben-Gvir to storm Al-Aqsa is a serious violation of the sanctities and indicates a new uprising of our people.

It warned the Occupation and its leaders of the repercussions of these provocative and dangerous steps that attempt to undermine our sanctities and our land and provide cover and protection for them in order to eliminate the Arab and Islamic identity.

Fatah Al-Intifada called on the masses of our people in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Occupied Territories to confront with full force these criminal attempts, to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque and to be present in it, and to defend and protect it from the desecration of usurping extremists.

As for the Popular Resistance Movement in Palestine, it said that the extremist criminal Ben-Gvir's storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning is a confirmation by the Zionist terrorist government's efforts to impose guardianship on the city and to perpetuate its continuous occupation of it.

It stressed that the crime of storming Al-Aqsa Mosque provokes the emotions of Arabs and Muslims, which will not go unnoticed and will be the fire that burns the Zionists.

The Popular Resistance called on the masses of the Palestinians in the Occupied Territories to head to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque to defend it against the Zionist extremists and urged the masses of our nation to declare a state of anger at what Al-Aqsa Mosque is being exposed to and to prepare to defend it.

As for the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, it said, "The criminal Ben-Gvir's infiltration into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and storming the mosque is a malicious Zionist crime against the land of the Isra'a and Mi'raj and the Qibla of the prophets and messengers."

"The Zionist incursions and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque will not succeed in legitimising the presence of this fragmentation on this blessed land, and it will not prove that they have a right to it."

The Mujahideen Movement affirmed that "we were commanded by Allah to fight the battle against this temporary entity, and we will continue to act as the punishment of God sent to the Zionist usurpers until they are removed from existence."

