Hamas: Israel minister Ben-Gvir's threat to storm Al-Aqsa adds fuel to fire

Hamas yesterday said that the plans and threats made by Israeli cabinet minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque are like "pouring fuel on the fire."

The Palestinian resistance movement held the Israeli occupation responsible for the possible explosion across the entire region which could result from Ben-Gvir's actions.

Hamas also called on the Palestinian people to be ready for sit-ins at Al-Aqsa Mosque to defend it against incursions by Israeli settlers and their leader Ben-Gvir, whom it described as "extremist" and "fascist".

The movement called on "all the peoples and leaders of the Arab and Islamic nation as well as all the free people all over the world to support the Palestinian cause" and the Palestinian people's right to their land and their Islamic and Christian sanctities.

Israeli Minister of National Security and leader of the far-right Jewish Power Party, Ben-Gvir, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque today under a heavy security presence.

The raid took place through the Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of Al-Aqsa and included a tour of the mosque's courtyards.

