Iran vows to respond to any Israel attack

Two Iranian military commanders vowed to respond to any Israeli attack on their country. This comes as the new Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu has placed Iran's file at the top of its list of priorities.

Army Commander, Abdolrahim Mousavi, said that the Islamic Republic's armed forces will respond decisively if any part of Iran faces a threat from Israel.

For his part, the Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, said that his country would pursue the enemy anywhere in the world if Iranian ships are subjected to any attacks.

Salami added that Tehran possesses drones capable of affecting many strategic sea lanes around the world.

In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that his country does not pay any attention to the threats by the new Israeli government, adding that Tehran will respond decisively and seriously to any Israeli aggression.

Netanyahu had set 3 goals for his government, including preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, while the Israeli Ministry of Defence yesterday requested its budget be increased in preparation for a possible strike on Iran.

