Year in Review 2022: Iran, Iraq, The Levant and Turkiye

September 2022 saw Iranians take to the street to demand equal rights for women after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, the protests have continued since with women freely walking out in public without hijabs. Neighbouring Iraq elected its first prime minister in over a year, while unrest continued in war-torn Syria, with Turkiye and Lebanon looking to return refugees to the country in spite of human rights groups warning that such a move could leave people vulnerable to enforced disappearance and torture.

WATCH: Year in Review: Yemen and the Gulf in 2022